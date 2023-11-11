Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Lowered to Hold at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LCID. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 5.19. Lucid Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.