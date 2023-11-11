Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.32

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.32 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 78928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,472,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,671,000 after buying an additional 56,441 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

