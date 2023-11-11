Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $279.44 and last traded at $279.44. 1,907,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,527,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average is $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,161 shares of company stock worth $6,744,223. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 71.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $140,751,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

