Raymond James Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $8.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.44.

Get Open Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Open Lending

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $695.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,429,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,336,304.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,952,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth $724,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 33.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Lending by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.