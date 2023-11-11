BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.19

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 654003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $943.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

