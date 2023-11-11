Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 407,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 129,402 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $17.01.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $627.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCEF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332,326 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

