Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 7,928,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,458,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
