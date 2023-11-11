Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 7,928,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,458,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

