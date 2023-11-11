Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.13.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

