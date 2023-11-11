Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.10

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 5226250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.35 ($0.07).
JLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
