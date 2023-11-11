TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.42

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.42 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 29.96 ($0.37), with a volume of 3077273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03.

TheWorks.co.uk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. TheWorks.co.uk’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

