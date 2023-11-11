International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.01

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 101000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

International Frontier Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.31.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Frontier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Frontier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.