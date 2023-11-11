Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $350.00

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 10690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.38).

Avingtrans Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,894.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 389.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is 2,631.58%.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.