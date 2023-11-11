Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.93), with a volume of 81133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.00).

MBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of £73.54 million, a PE ratio of 785.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

