Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Birks Group stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Birks Group by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Birks Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

