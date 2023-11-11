Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.45 ($0.54), with a volume of 470096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.45 ($0.60).

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.06 million, a P/E ratio of -99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Duffy bought 266,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £125,213.17 ($154,565.08). Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.