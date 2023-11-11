Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Up 1.3 %

LANDO stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 8.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.