Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rises By 170.0%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the October 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

