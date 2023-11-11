Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,600 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the October 15th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:MBGAF opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.49 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

