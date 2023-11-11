Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCM opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

