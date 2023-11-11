Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Expands By 177.8%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

