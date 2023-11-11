Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

