CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the October 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on CLS Holdings USA from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.16) in a report on Friday, August 4th.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

