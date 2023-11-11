Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Expands By 172.2%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Belite Bio Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $39.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $40.60.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BLTE. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Belite Bio from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
