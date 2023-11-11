Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Expands By 172.2%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $39.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLTE. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Belite Bio from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLTE

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.