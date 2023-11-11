Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNCGY

Greencore Group Price Performance

Greencore Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $4.41 on Friday. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.