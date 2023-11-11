Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNCGY
Greencore Group Price Performance
Greencore Group Company Profile
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.