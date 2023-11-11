Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

