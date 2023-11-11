StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
