StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.19. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 59.78% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

