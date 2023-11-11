ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Raymond James

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRQR. Citigroup lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.72.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 220,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

