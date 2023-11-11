Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

