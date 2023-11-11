Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $245.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.92.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.53.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

