Yoav Landman Sells 900 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,041,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,003,352.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $358,200.00.
  • On Thursday, September 14th, Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $346,226.56.
  • On Friday, September 8th, Yoav Landman sold 44,217 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,235,422.98.

JFrog Stock Up 0.9 %

FROG opened at $26.10 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after buying an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

