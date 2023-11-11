Mitchell Rock Buys 198 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $142.70 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.64 and a 52-week high of $205.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

