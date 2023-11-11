Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin purchased 1,093 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,832.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin purchased 1,093 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,832.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.23 per share, with a total value of $244,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Forward Air by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 279,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Forward Air by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 126,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Forward Air by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Forward Air by 467.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $64.57 on Friday. Forward Air has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $121.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

