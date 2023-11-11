Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE:RY opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

