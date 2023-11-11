2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at 2U

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

In other 2U news, insider Aaron Mccullough bought 45,700 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $143,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,365.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of 2U by 7.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,560,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of 2U by 38.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U Stock Down 56.7 %

TWOU opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.67 million. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

