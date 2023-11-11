Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $248.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.54. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $248.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.