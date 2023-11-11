QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. QuinStreet has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 24.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

