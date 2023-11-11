Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 446,226 shares of company stock worth $12,067,164. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 121,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

