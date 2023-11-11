Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amedisys

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $93.25 on Friday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,559,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,607,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.