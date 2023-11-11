Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 606 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 20,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW opened at $253.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

