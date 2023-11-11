Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 806 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

