Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Diodes has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 17.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,906 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 10.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

