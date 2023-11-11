StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

