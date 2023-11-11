B. Riley Trims Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Target Price to $18.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Enovix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

ENVX opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enovix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

