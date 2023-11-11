Susquehanna Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $203.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.0% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,961,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

