First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FGBI

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

FGBI opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.59 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.