Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

