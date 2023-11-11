William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $351,729.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,423,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $351,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,423,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flywire by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

