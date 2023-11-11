GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GigaMedia

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.