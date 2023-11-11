OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,867 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company's stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

